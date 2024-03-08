World Book Day 2024.World Book Day 2024.
World Book Day schools: Here are 31 fabulous photos as Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford pupils enjoy all the fun of World Book Day

World Book Day 2024 has been celebrated throughout the Wakefield district with hundreds of schoolchildren – and staff - joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

Many left their normal school uniforms at home and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We asked schools to send in photos taken on the day – and here they are!

There were some fabulous costumes and characters arriving at Carleton Park.

1. Carleton Park Junior & Infants School

There were some fabulous costumes and characters arriving at Carleton Park. Photo: submit

Year 1 celebrating World Book Day at St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School.

2. St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School

Year 1 celebrating World Book Day at St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School. Photo: submit

Happy chidlren in the Early Years Foundation class at St Ignatius Catholic Primary School.

3. St Ignatius Catholic Primary School

Happy chidlren in the Early Years Foundation class at St Ignatius Catholic Primary School. Photo: submit

St Ignatius Catholic Primary School Class 1.

4. St Ignatius Catholic Primary School

St Ignatius Catholic Primary School Class 1. Photo: submit

