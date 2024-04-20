Yorkshire Cup success for Outwood Academy Freeston Year 10 boys rugby team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team secured seven wins before sweeping the cup, including winning 12-4 in the quarter-final against Brigshaw Academy and a 28-10 win against Castleford Academy in the semi-final.

The team will now progress to the national competition, where they will face Great Sankey Academy in the quarter-finals.

The academy team trains once a week with Antony Tonks, an ex-professional Rugby League player and former student of the school.

Lee Hudson, Head of PE at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “We are immensely proud of the team’s achievements. Their determination and commitment are outstanding.

"They display excellent team spirit and rightfully deserve the accolade of being named Yorkshire Schools Rugby League champions!

"No other team deserves this trophy more, for the hard work on top of their studies and rugby commitments outside of school.

“We as an Academy, owe a large thanks to Antony for all his hard work and experience in helping this team to glory.”

The boys Yorkshire Cup competition, which has been running for over forty years, is open to secondary school students from Year 7 to Year 11, with around 250 teams participating.

Andrea Murray, National Education Manager at Rugby Football League, said: “Congratulations to Outwood Academy Freeston on their success in the Year 10 boys Yorkshire Cup.

"They have emerged as a major strength in the competition over the last few years and it’s always great to have new names challenging for the titles.

“They ran Ryburn Valley High School close in the 2023 Year 9 final, and in a fantastic final at Featherstone Rovers, they reversed the result, becoming this year’s worthy winners.