Young Oliver designs winning Christmas card in Yvette Cooper's competition
The school held a special assembly on Friday to celebrate Oliver who won the Christmas card design competition organised by MP Yvette Cooper.
In the assembly, Ms Cooper presented Oliver with a certificate and a prize to celebrate his winning entry.
Headteacher Kara Adams, said: “I am over the moon to learn that Oliver has won the regional competition to design Yvette Cooper’s MP Christmas card this year.
"It is a remarkable achievement, as the Christmas card will be sent to hundreds of people across our area, including the Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader.
"At Larks Hill, we strive to give our children ample opportunities to be involved with our local community and create lasting memories, and this is definitely a memory that Oliver will cherish for a long time.
"Congratulations Oliver!”