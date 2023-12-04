News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Young Oliver designs winning Christmas card in Yvette Cooper's competition

Larks Hill Junior and Infant School are celebrating a big win for one of their pupils whose design was picked by Yvette Cooper in her Christmas card comepetition.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Oliver was presented his prize by Yvette Cooper as his proud family watched from the audience.Oliver was presented his prize by Yvette Cooper as his proud family watched from the audience.
Oliver was presented his prize by Yvette Cooper as his proud family watched from the audience.

The school held a special assembly on Friday to celebrate Oliver who won the Christmas card design competition organised by MP Yvette Cooper.

In the assembly, Ms Cooper presented Oliver with a certificate and a prize to celebrate his winning entry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher Kara Adams, said: “I am over the moon to learn that Oliver has won the regional competition to design Yvette Cooper’s MP Christmas card this year.

Most Popular
Oliver with Ms Cooper and headtecher Mrs Adams.Oliver with Ms Cooper and headtecher Mrs Adams.
Oliver with Ms Cooper and headtecher Mrs Adams.

"It is a remarkable achievement, as the Christmas card will be sent to hundreds of people across our area, including the Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader.

"At Larks Hill, we strive to give our children ample opportunities to be involved with our local community and create lasting memories, and this is definitely a memory that Oliver will cherish for a long time.

"Congratulations Oliver!”

Related topics:Yvette CooperPrime Minister