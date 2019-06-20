11 human foods that are dangerous to dogs

Dog food specialists from PurePetFood.co.uk have revealed the snacks and ingredients that could prove dangerous if eaten by a dog.

Some human food could cause health problems in dogs which can range from toilet issues and vomiting to heart disease, liver failure and even death.. If your dog starts to display symptoms of eating something they shouldn’t have, consult your local vet.

Chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and excessive urination, panting and thirst, an abnormal heartbeat, seizures or even death.

Scientists have been unable to identify the toxic substance contained in grapes and raisins, but its known they could cause kidney failure and shouldnt be fed to dogs.

High fat, high calorie food can be bad for pets if eaten excessively by causing weight gain, which can lead to lots of other health problems.

Chemicals in onions can cause dogs red blood cells to rupture or reduce how effectively they can carry oxygen around their body.

Excessive salt can harm dogs just like humans. It could cause increased thirst, raise blood pressure, or even sodium ion poisoning in pets.

Almonds, cashews, pecans, pistachios and other nuts are packed full of fats and oils that could lead to diarrhoea, vomiting and pancreatitis in dogs.

Used as a sweetener in a range of products including chewing gum, toothpaste and baked desserts, xylitol can cause insulin release in dogs and potentially lead to liver failure.

Caffeine could be very harmful to your dog as its a methylxanthine, like the chemicals found in chocolate.

Like onions, garlic contains chemicals that can damage red blood cells and negatively affect dogs overall health, raw or cooked.