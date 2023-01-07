News you can trust since 1852
13 more Covid related deaths recorded in Wakefield

There were 13 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
A total of 1,224 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 (Thursday) – up from 1,211 on December 21.

They were among 18,112 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 (Thursday) – up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.

There was no update to the coronavirus dashboard on December 29.