37 photos from Pontefract half marathon
Can see anyone you know running in the Pontefract Half Marathon?
All participants did extremely well to complete the half marathon in the pouring rain.
1. Fun
The rain didn't dampen anyone's spirits.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
2. Stride with pride
The runners make their way along Southgate.
Nigel Taylor
other
3. Exercise
Participants pushed themselves to their limits.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
4. Determination
This Pontefract A.C. runner shows us how it's done!
JPIMedia
jpimedia
View more