37 photos from Pontefract half marathon

All participants did extremely well to complete the half marathon in the pouring rain.

1. Fun The rain didn't dampen anyone's spirits. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Stride with pride The runners make their way along Southgate. Nigel Taylor other Buy a Photo

3. Exercise Participants pushed themselves to their limits. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Determination This Pontefract A.C. runner shows us how it's done! JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more