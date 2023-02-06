The online data, released by nicotine pouch provider, Haypp, compares all of the cities around the UK based on the success rate for quitting smoking as well as government expenditure and other data splits such as gender and age.

The data shows Wakefield as one of the most successful places for quitters behind Rotherham and Barnsley.

The research follows ONS data that shows that only 15.6% of people aged over 18 in Wakefield were smokers.

According to new data, released by Haypp, 65% of smokers in Wakefield have successfully quit smoking.

The percentage of successful male quitters within Wakefield is 67% compared to slightly less for females at 64%.

However, the percentage of pregnant smokers within the district is only 57%.

The research also found that the age group with the best chance of quitting in Wakefield was those who are 60 plus.

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, said: “There are several contributing factors to these success rates, but the fact that each of these local authorities is offering support in multiple locations and in many forms across the area is likely to be one of the biggest factors. Hopefully these figures will continue to rise as more people quit smoking or use smoking alternatives.”

The proportion of smokers in England has been falling for many years - while 19.8% of the population were smokers in 2011, this number had fallen to 13.9% by 2019.

This trend is expected to continue downwards to 2.5% by 2050, according to the government .

