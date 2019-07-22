8 ways to keep your dog cool in the heatwave As lovely as the hot weather is at the moment, it's also a bit too much at times - but imagine having to cope with it in a fur coat. Celebrity vet Rory Cowlam has given his top tips on how to keep your pet dog cool during this heatwave. 1. SWIMMING Make sure that the water is clean though and dry them off after, especially their ears. Remember if you wouldn't swim in it, neither should your dog. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. SCORCHER Avoid the hot parts of the day. When you go out and about put your hand on the pavement and make sure it's not too hot. Stick to the mornings and evenings. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. BAN THE CAR DO NOT take your dog in the car. The heat gets super hot, super quick. Dogs are rubbish at cooling themselves down and they really can die from this. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. ICE CUBES Be creative by getting an ice cube tray, adding a few bits of meat, veggies, fruit... whatever you like, and then top up with low salt meat stock. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2