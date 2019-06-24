Dangers in the garden.

9 poisonous plants that could be lurking in your garden

‎Green fingered folk are being warned to look out for common poisonous plants in their gardens.

The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have researched the plants that could cause harm to humans and pets. Among the list are garden favourites like Lily of the Valley, Wisteria and Hydrangea. If eaten, these can lead to symptoms including vomiting and nasty rashes.

It may smell and look lovely but the toxic compounds called cardiac glycosides can leave you feeling dizzy, vomiting and covered in a rash.

1. Lily of the Valley

Delicious in a crumble as long as you just use the stalk and avoid the leaves. Eating too many may cause your kidneys to shut down.

2. Rhubarb

These plants rarely harm humans but the seed pods are toxic to dogs, cats and horses.

3. Wisteria

The bulbs are the dangerous part. If you have a dog that loves to dig, keep them away from your daffs. Eating them will cause vomiting, convulsion and diarrhoea.

4. Daffodil

