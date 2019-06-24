9 poisonous plants that could be lurking in your garden

‎Green fingered folk are being warned to look out for common poisonous plants in their gardens.

The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have researched the plants that could cause harm to humans and pets. Among the list are garden favourites like Lily of the Valley, Wisteria and Hydrangea. If eaten, these can lead to symptoms including vomiting and nasty rashes.

1. Lily of the Valley It may smell and look lovely but the toxic compounds called cardiac glycosides can leave you feeling dizzy, vomiting and covered in a rash. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Rhubarb Delicious in a crumble as long as you just use the stalk and avoid the leaves. Eating too many may cause your kidneys to shut down. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Wisteria These plants rarely harm humans but the seed pods are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Daffodil The bulbs are the dangerous part. If you have a dog that loves to dig, keep them away from your daffs. Eating them will cause vomiting, convulsion and diarrhoea. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more