Autumn Covid-19 boosters get underway across Wakefield to protect the most vulnerable this winter

The autumn booster rollout has started, with people aged 75 and over, frontline health and care workers and those with weakened immune systems the first to be invited for the vital jab.

Next in line are people aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers who are now able to book an appointment through the National Booking Service.

You will either get a text or call from your local GP service or an invitation from the National Booking Service, which will allow you to choose a convenient centre for you to attend.

As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable are being called forward first, with people able to book online or by calling 119, as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

Chris Skelton, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Wakefield District said: “Although life has gone back to normal for most people, COVID-19 hasn’t gone away and the boosters will help make sure those at greatest risk maintain high levels of protection against COVID-19 this winter.

“Please do come forward for your booster when you are invited to ensure you and your loved ones stay protected. There is no need to contact your GP or the NHS – we will be in touch with you when it is your turn to get your booster.”