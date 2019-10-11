BBC broadcaster Haratio Clare opens new £17m mental health unit on World Mental Health Day.

Author and broadcaster Horatio Clare opened South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s new £17m mental health inpatient unit on World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

Mr Clare, who was previously treated at Fieldhead Hospital during a period of mental illness, has previously spoken publicly about his experiences.

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of the issues facing many across the region.

The World Health Organisation recognises World Mental Health Day on October 10 every year.

Rob Webster, chief executive, said: “The Unity Centre is the latest multi-million pound investment by the Trust to ensure we have modern buildings that meet people’s needs.

“Given recent national reports into the state of facilities for people with mental health conditions, I am proud that we can showcase our commitment to our local area and providing patients with high quality care.

“The building is modern and relaxing with lots of open spaces and natural light. We’ve had a great response from staff and people using the new facilities.

“I am very grateful to Horatio for coming to open our Unity Centre, for being an advocate for mental health issues and for sharing his personal experiences of being cared for at Fieldhead.”

Mr Clare has dedicated his time to authoring books such as ‘Running for the Hills’ and childrens’ book ‘Aubrey and the Terrible Yoot’, in which he describes the experiences of his childhood and tackling depression in a way that is accessible for young people.

The Unity Centre has been a three year project to completely transform the facilities, it also involved rebuilding on site of the existing wards. The refurbishments will include a complete redevelopment of non-secure units as well as the refurbishment of an older people’s inpatient unit.

The building will include therapeutic areas, en-suite bathrooms and vastly improved patient relaxation areas to help people on their journey to recovery and modernised reception and visitor areas.

The South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust funded the project with its capital funds.