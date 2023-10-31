Bereaved family donates cuddle cot to Pinderfields after losing their 11-week-old daughter

Following the tragic death of their beloved daughter Florence in May this year, Kirsty Brook and Dave Barugh embarked on a mission to raise funds for a cuddle cot for Pinderfields Hospital to help other families.

Sarah Boron (Trust’s Lead Nurse for Child Death) with Kirsty Brook and Dave Barugh.

A cuddle cot is a portable cooling device, used to preserve a body’s appearance, condition and dignity, promising the gift of additional time to bereaved families.

Speaking of their tragic loss, Kirsty said: “Florence passed away at home after her morning nap, aged 11 weeks and one day. I phoned the emergency services and we were taken by ambulance to Pinderfields Hospital.

“It wasn’t possible to spend much time with Florence at the hospital as she needed to be taken somewhere cold, but we were able to visit her in the mortuary, along with our family.

"No time would be the right time to leave our daughter, but if we’d had a cuddle cot, we could have had more time to say goodbye.”

Kirsty and Dave, from Wakefield, were introduced to the Trust’s Lead Nurse for Child Death, Sarah Boron, who supported the family, offering advice and information, as well as a memory box, supplied by charity, 4Louis.

Memory boxes are designed to help families to store meaningful items including a wisp of hair and an impression of hands and feet. Boxes also include forget me not seeds, a ‘Guess how much I love you’ book, and two teddy bears - one for the family and the other to remain with baby.

This box and its activities supported Kirsty and Dave through their darkest days, inspiring them to volunteer their time to help others.

Forging a relationship with the charity fundraiser, the pair began packing memory boxes, before deciding to start their own fundraising journey in support of 4Louis. This activity began with a JustGiving page to which a QR code featured within their order of service.

Kirsty said: “As the memory boxes offered us some comfort, we hoped to raise enough money to fund some more to help others. We didn’t expect to raise enough to fund 30 memory boxes as well as a cuddle cot.

“We are determined to continue raising funds for 4Louis and we have already signed up to the London half marathon next year. Our aim is to raise enough money to fund additional bereavement resources for the Trust.

“We would like to thank Sarah for her continued support, as well as the members of staff who helped to keep our elder daughter, Nancy, entertained by playing with her and keeping her calm whilst we were in A&E. Besides the fundraising, we also plan to donate toys to the paediatric ward.”

Sarah added: “We’re extremely appreciative of Kirsty and Dave’s selfless donation, and of their fundraising aspirations, on behalf of our Trust.

“Placed within paediatric A&E at Pinderfields Hospital, the cuddle cot will be of great benefit to bereaved families, at a time when they need it the most.”

Donations towards Kirsty and Dave’s half marathon can be made here.