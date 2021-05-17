Boots opens Covid vaccination site in Wakefield city centre

The Wakefield Kirkgate store is the latest Boots pharmacy to offer the vaccinations, with a specially designed facility and opened its doors on Saturday.

The vaccine will be administered by Boots pharmacists as the retailer continues its mission to support NHS England to vaccinate the nation.

Nick Sunderland, Programme Director for Vaccines at Boots, said: “Our pharmacy team in Wakefield are hugely excited by the opportunity to help their local community by offering the Covid-19 vaccine instore.

"We are incredibly proud to be supporting the NHS to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations – our stores are conveniently located and accessible. We look forward to welcoming patients over the coming days and weeks.”

To date, Boots has administered over 200,000 vaccines to date.