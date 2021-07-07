The Beeches, in Castleford was graded poorly again by the care regulator last month, despite inspectors noting several improvements and positive feedback from families.

The home was first rated inadequate in April, having been inspected in February, before the Care Quality Commission (CQC) returned to visit the home again in May.

The service managers, the Waash Group, have now repeated their commitment to turning around the home.

The home is based on Ferrybridge Road in Castleford.

The company took over the running of the home at the end of last year and has said previously that many of the issues identified by the CQC had originated from before they became involved with the service.

A spokesman for the home said this week that significant progress had been made since the first inspection, but that it was impossible to become rated as a 'good' home by the CQC "overnight".

He said: "We’ve done a lot of great work. We are revamping processes at the home which are 29 years old.

"We’re changing the culture and working towards good improvement together with the CQC and local safeguarding team to take the home to where it should be.

"We have a brilliant team and we’ve brought in consultants, including former CQC inspectors, who are helping us with compliance.

"The home is being run safely and our beloved residents are being looked after amazingly well.

"We’ll leave no stone unturned to continue in our improvement."