Bravery of 11-year-old Wakefield girl diagnosed with brain cancer after first day at high school

The mother of a 'loving and caring' 11-year-old Wakefield girl diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour after her first day at high school has praised her daughter's bravery.

Kirsten Fajardo had an appointment at Pinderfields Hospital's eye clinic on September 4 after her first day at Outwood Academy City Fields, Eastmoor.

Kirsten Fajardo pictured before she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kirsten had been suffering from headaches, vomiting and blurred vision.

A problem with her left eye was detected at the clinic and the following day Kirsten had an urgent MRI scan at Pinderfields.

The scan revealed a cancerous tumour on Kirsten's brain stem and she was transferred to Leeds Children's Hospital for further tests.

On September 6, Kirsten's mother Liza Fajardo and father Jeffrey were told the devastating news that the large tumour is inoperable.

Kirsten Fajardo pictured with her mother Liza and brother Sean.'Picture: Tony Johnson

Kirsten, who is now using a wheelchair, has been too ill to return to her high school after spending just one day there.

She is set to undergo six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment at Leeds Children's Hospital starting on Monday (Sept 23).

Her mother Mrs Fajardo, 43, who has worked as a nurse at Pinderfields Hospital for 18-years, is from the Phillipines.

She said Kirsten, who was born in Wakefield, would love to travel to the Phillipines to see her family again if she is well enough.

Kirsten Fajardo'Picture: Tony Johnson

Friends have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help Kirsten and her family.

The appeal has so far raised more than £8,000.

Single mother Mrs Fajardo, of Eastmoor, who now works as a trainee advance clinical practitioner at Pinderfields, said: "Her only wish is to fly to the Phillipines to see all her relatives."

Mrs Fajardo, who also has a 19-year-old son called Sean, added: "She is a very sweet girl and caring and loving.

"When I'm sad she will comfort me. She loves to hug and hugs everyone.

"She is very close to her brother Sean. Her brother is like me, he is heartbroken too. I'm exhausted, but I just need to stay strong for her.

"She is very brave. We are Jehovahs Witnesses. Her faith has kept her strong and it has kept us as a family strong.

"We have received overwhelming support from Jehovahs Witnesses, friends and family, Kirsten's school and my colleagues at Pinderfields Hospital and at Huddersfield University where I am studying."

Mrs Fajardo said she wants to thank everyone who has donated to the crowdfunding appeal and staff at pupils at Kirsten's former school Pinders Primary, who are fundraising for her.

To contribute to the crowdfunding appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/f/kirsten039s-journey