Campaign to keep Wakefield residents healthy and warm during winter launched

As it gets colder, and the risk of infections and illnesses increases, the ‘Winter Wellness’ campaign will keep residents informed of all the steps they can take to protect their mental health, keep warm, control the risk of infections, including Covid-19, and other respiratory illnesses.

A guide has also been created that is packed with useful information and activities which will be available online and in council buildings and GP surgeries from November.

There are practical suggestions on how to stay positive and warm, including what temperature a house should be for healthy and unwell people, and what to wear and eat to keep healthy during the cold weather.

A campaign to support residents to keep healthy and warm over the winter months has been launched by Wakefield Council. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “We are in for a tough winter with potential increases in seasonal illnesses, such as colds and flu.

"It’s vital the council take a lead in ensuring people look after themselves and those around them.

“Our campaign will enable people to find local solutions to their needs. It’s a one-stop shop for what to do and where to go, to take care of your physical and mental health.

“It’s great because it not only tackles the serious stuff, like reminding eligible people the importance of receiving the Covid-19 and flu vaccines, but the fun ways in which you can boost your mental and physical health by going for walks in the amazing parks across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A heart mascot will accompany all our messages. When people see him, they will know it’s the council who are taking the lead in providing these tips and caring for communities.”

Residents will be encouraged to: