Care home in the running for top ‘Home of the Year’ award

The Ideal Care Awards seek to recognise the hard-work and dedication demonstrated by Ideal Carehomes’ team members across all 36 of the provider’s care homes.

With over 1000 nominations submitted this year, the awards have seven categories to vote in ranging from Care Assistant of the Year to the Excellence in Leadership Award, to Home of the Year.

There is also a special category created with residents in mind, called the Resident Outstanding Contribution Award. This award gives credit to those residents who are the life and soul of their homes, joining in with activities and making the most of every day.

Staff and residents at Newfield Lodge

Newfield Lodge was named a finalist by the Ideal Care Awards judging panel for being a "home that simply stands out as being one team with one shared goal – person-centred, kind care, making the experience of living in their home the very best for their residents."

The winners in the Ideal Care Awards will be announced at a glitzy ‘dress to impress’ awards ceremony on April 17 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the East Midlands and hosted by a surprise celebrity guest.

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Newfield Lodge, said: "As a team we are beyond thrilled to have been named a finalist for the Home of the Year Award.

‘Our team, residents and their families make Newfield Lodge the incredibly caring home we know it to be, and we’re all crossing our fingers for the ceremony!"

To find out more about the Ideal Care Awards, you can visit https://idealcareawards.co.uk/.

You can also find out more about living at Newfield Lodge by calling 01977 524 267 or emailing [email protected].