Karl Jordan suffered a nervous breakdown and started making heraldry art as a way to deal with his struggles.

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper helped at a key point in his mental health battle and he has now created a coat of arms to represent her family name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan along with his fiancée Louise Coffey and daughter Laoise presented the piece at his home to Ms Cooper.

Louise Coffey, Yvette Cooper, Karl Jordan and daughter Laoise

She said: “A huge thank you to Karl for my beautiful and incredibly thoughtful coat of arms. I hope his art practice goes from strength to strength and continues to support him as he moves forward this year.

“Since the pandemic many people in our towns have struggled with mental health and it’s so important that the right support is available when people need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan said every part of his coats of arms are specific to the person in question.

He decided to create the work for his MP after she helped him out of dire situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Jordan created a coat of Arms for Yvette Cooper.

Mr Jordan has been unable to work since 2018 as a result of the nervous breakdown and was receiving of PIP (Personal Independence Payment).

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his payments were rejected he said he felt dejected and considered taking his own life.

He said he used his “safety network” for support and the following morning Ms Coopers’ office contacted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It resulted in Mr Jordan’s PIP being reinstated within a few weeks.

His paintings have included a coat of arms for suicide-prevention charity Andy's Man Club as well as various Leeds United works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said looking at other people's lives through his work has helped him manage his problems.

On his work, Mr Jordan said: “It helps immensely because concentrating is exceptionally difficult for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have severe PTSD, nightmares and flashbacks. I have bad nights of sleep. But when I get into the painting I can do it for hours and hours and not realise it.

“Making coats of arms means I can explore escapism, explore other people and who they are, and then pass that back over to them in the work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan trained as a chef in 1993 and has worked in Ireland, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the UAE.

He endured difficulties in his youth and later lost his partner Jane to cancer in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His nervous breakdown led to six attempts at taking his own life and he has received treatment at Fieldhead psychiatric hospital in Wakefield on three occasions.

Halifax-based Andys Man Club provided a lifeline and Mr Jordan’s first bespoke coat of arms was made for the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan has developed his painting and turned it towards another great love – Leeds United.

He has painted a 2ft by 1ft½ piece dedicated to the club and is working on 10 separate works based on 10 important moments in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan said: “I’ve been all over Europe watching them. It’s in my blood.