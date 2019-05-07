Castleford care home goes from 'inadequate' to 'good' in less than a year

A care home for disabled people has been praised after a dramatic turnaround in standards.

Newbrook, in Castleford, has been rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), less than a year after it was told it was providing an inadequate service.

The home, which currently accommodates two people, is located on Carlton Avenue in Castleford.

An inspection by the watchdog last month revealed that numerous aspects of Newbrook's service, which cared for two people at the time, had improved significantly.

Staff were praised for being "kind and compassionate" and measures had been taken to protect its patients from financial abuse.

Last June, the CQC reported that cash belonging to residents had been left in an unlocked cupboard and bank statements belonging to one person had gone missing.

The home, on Carlton Avenue, was also criticised for a high turnover of staff, and for not providing appropriate training to employees. A further report in December saw the home taken out of special measures but told further improvements still needed to be made.

But now, the service has been given a 'good' rating for each of the CQC's five criteria, which covers how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led a care home is.

The report said: "The home looked after people's finances. These records were stored, audited and checked to reduce the risk of financial abuse.

"Staff told us they felt people were safe in the home. We observed people looked comfortable around staff and able to confide in them.

"Staff were well supported by the management team. Staff demonstrated a good understanding of the people and topics we asked them about.

"Staff turnover was low which helped staff to build up detailed knowledge about the people they supported."

Newbrook was also praised for giving its patients privacy and dignity, and getting them engaged in activities.

Inspectors added: "Menus showed a variety of food was served daily and most food was home cooked. People were encouraged to participate in making meals.

"People were supported to attend regular appointments to maintain their general health, oral health, eyesight and hearing."

