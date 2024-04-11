Castleford care worker receives national recognition at Great British Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jade Smethurst, a carer at Fairburn Mews care home, won the Dignity in Care Award, beating out competition from nine other candidates.

Jade is a carer at the complex needs care home, in Castleford and supports adults living with complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities, including Huntington’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Care Awards are recognised as one of the highest honours within the care sector, and feature 23 award categories that pay tribute to those individuals who demonstrate outstanding excellence in their field of work.

Jade Smethurst won the Dignity in Care Award at this year’s Great British Care Awards' Grand Final.

Entrants must first win a regional heat before were able to move on to the Grand Final.

Having won for the Yorkshire and Humber region last November, Jade went on to clinch the top prize as a national winner.

She received her award from host, TV presenter Rylan Clark, in a glittering ceremony at Birmingham’s ICC on March 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dignity in Care Award is presented to an individual in the care sector that demonstrates the significance of maximising independence and choice in supporting people using care services, whilst ensuring they respect and maintain their privacy and dignity.

The judges noted that Jade was, “extremely confident, a very good team player, extremely knowledgeable and professional” and commended her, “careful and deliberate approach that emphasises the application of dignity in practice, reflecting a deep-seated respect and consideration for each individual’s well-being”.

They also highlighted that she has demonstrated a clear passion for making a positive difference in the lives of the people she supports.

Reacting to her win, Jade, a Nurse Associate at Fairburn Mews care home, said: "I never expected to win this award, but I'm over the moon. I’ve always strived to be the best I can be, to bring a smile to people’s faces, and to make every day better for the people living with us. It's the little things, like a smile or a chat, that make a big difference.