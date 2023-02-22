Reflections Yorkshire CIC, which is based at Station Road, provides counselling, housing and employment support, and wellbeing activities to help men who have drug or alcohol issues.

The not-for-profit group has been providing a multi-sport activity programme, with football, cycling, fitness and climbing sessions all being offered, thanks to receiving almost £9,000 of funding from Yorkshire Sport Foundation, a National Lottery funded charity that believes in the power of activity to change people’s lives.

Craig Wilkinson, Sports Leader at Reflections Yorkshire CIC, said: “I have found this project incredibly rewarding. Having been through treatment, I have managed to kick-start multi-sports activities at Reflections. It great to watch the guys enjoy the activities as much as I do.”

Ed Montague, second right, of Yorkshire Sport Foundation, and Craig Wilkinson, right, of Reflections Yorkshire CIC, with members of the group at an activity session.

Ed Montague, Development Officer at Yorkshire Sport Foundation, added: “It has been great to work with the team at Reflections Yorkshire CIC.

“They are a trusted organisation who work collaboratively for their benefit of the community, which is at the heart of what we do.

“Being physically active can have a positive impact on the physical health and wellbeing of anyone, and it’s great to see the role it is playing in the support programme.”

The funding has enabled the recruitment of qualified staff to lead the activities and support the participants, as well as equipment and kit that will allow the sessions to continue in the future.

It is part of Sport England’s ‘Together Fund’, a targeted fund that's been designed to deal with the issues caused as a result of coronavirus and aims to support community organisations working with priority audiences.

Niraj Mistry, Director at Reflections Yorkshire CIC, commented: “Covid left our recovery community in a state of isolation. This pilot project has really helped to get our clients back into activities that they would otherwise not engage in having a positive impact on their mental health.