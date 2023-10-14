Castleford nurse celebrates incredible 50 year milestone at Pinderfields Hospital
Gill, who was born at Manygates Hospital in Wakefield, grew up in Castleford and still works for the specialist nursing team in Pinderfields.
She began her career at that very hospital as a student nurse at the age of 17 in 1973, where she specialised in orthopaedics before beginning her general nursing training.
Qualifying with flying colours, Gill then ventured into the challenging realm of intensive care for numerous years, where she often extended her care to nursing the babies whose mothers were being treated in the intensive care unit at the time.
After a brief hiatus to welcome her son, Jason, now 44, Gill returned to nursing, this time at Pontefract General Infirmary, where she found herself on the urology ward.
In the 2000s, the urology department at Pontefract merged with Pinderfields, forming one cohesive unit, with Gill transitioning to the Wakefield hospital as part of this move.
Gill eventually transitioned from ward work to the specialist nursing team, where she continues to work to this day.
Throughout her career, family has also been important with Gill also welcoming a daughter, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter and two great-grandsons on the way.
On reaching the incredible milestone, Gill said: “Besides having my family, nursing has always brought me great pleasure. I have met so many wonderful people throughout my nursing career both colleagues and patients that I would otherwise never have met.
"A major milestone was accepting my qualification. I couldn’t have envisaged ever having a different career pathway and have never regretted my choice.”
Sharing congratulations, Jason Alcorn, Nurse Consultant for Uro-Oncology & Andrology and Gill’s current team manager, said: “As a team, we are extremely proud of Gill and this milestone that reflects her unwavering commitment to patient care and the healthcare system.
"Gill's 50-year journey in the NHS is an extraordinary achievement and a shining example. She is a legend in her own right, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to Gill for her half-century of exceptional service.”