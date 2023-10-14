Castleford nurse celebrates incredible 50 year milestone at Pinderfields Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gill, who was born at Manygates Hospital in Wakefield, grew up in Castleford and still works for the specialist nursing team in Pinderfields.

She began her career at that very hospital as a student nurse at the age of 17 in 1973, where she specialised in orthopaedics before beginning her general nursing training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualifying with flying colours, Gill then ventured into the challenging realm of intensive care for numerous years, where she often extended her care to nursing the babies whose mothers were being treated in the intensive care unit at the time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Ramsay, Chair at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, presented a 50 years of service award to nurse, Gill Deravaiere.

After a brief hiatus to welcome her son, Jason, now 44, Gill returned to nursing, this time at Pontefract General Infirmary, where she found herself on the urology ward.

In the 2000s, the urology department at Pontefract merged with Pinderfields, forming one cohesive unit, with Gill transitioning to the Wakefield hospital as part of this move.

Gill eventually transitioned from ward work to the specialist nursing team, where she continues to work to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout her career, family has also been important with Gill also welcoming a daughter, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter and two great-grandsons on the way.

On reaching the incredible milestone, Gill said: “Besides having my family, nursing has always brought me great pleasure. I have met so many wonderful people throughout my nursing career both colleagues and patients that I would otherwise never have met.

"A major milestone was accepting my qualification. I couldn’t have envisaged ever having a different career pathway and have never regretted my choice.”

Sharing congratulations, Jason Alcorn, Nurse Consultant for Uro-Oncology & Andrology and Gill’s current team manager, said: “As a team, we are extremely proud of Gill and this milestone that reflects her unwavering commitment to patient care and the healthcare system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad