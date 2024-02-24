Castleford scientist takes his research to Parliament as part of Stem for Britain
An assistant professor at University of Nottingham, Dr Connor Taylor’s research about machine learning in chemistry will be judged against dozens of other scientists’ research in the only national competition of its kind.
Connor, 29, was shortlisted from hundreds of applicants to appear in Parliament on March 4.
Connor said: “It’s a great opportunity to show the research I’ve been working on to MPs and the public, which will hopefully pave the way for others to work on interdisciplinary techniques in chemistry also.
"This research will ultimately help to save lives by reducing the significant costs associated with drug discovery, and the event itself will hopefully inspire younger people to pursue a career in science and make a difference.”
Stephen Metcalfe MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, said: “This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.
“These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and STEM for BRITAIN is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”
Connor’s research has been entered into the chemistry session of the competition, which will end in a gold, silver and bronze prize-giving ceremony.
Judged by leading academics, each winner will receive a cash prize with a medal for the gold recipient.
The Parliamentary and Scientific Committee runs the event in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Physics, the Royal Society of Biology, The Physiological Society, The Nutrition Society and the Council for the Mathematical Sciences, with sponsorship from Dyson, Clay Mathematics Institute, United Kingdom Research and Innovation, Warwick Manufacturing Group, AWE, the Society of Chemical Industry, Institute of Biomedical Science, the Heilbronn Institute for Mathematical Research, the Biochemical Society and the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences.