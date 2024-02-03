Charities gift new equipment for 'life changing' breast reconstruction surgeries at Pinderfields Hospital
Lindsay Rowe, who had a free flap procedure at Pinderfields Hospital, was the first patient to receieve surgery with help from the advanced new equipment, praised the team responsible for her operation saying she is ‘very grateful’ for the surgery.
With a free flap reconstruction, the surgeon takes a flap of tissue from another part of the body, removes it from its blood supply, moves it to the chest, then connects it to a new blood supply.
Lindsay first battled cancer in July 2019 when she had a mastectomy and a breast implant.
However, the implant recently encapsulated, and Lindsay decided to have free flap breast reconstruction surgery.
Lindsay said: “I’m happy with the results and to be the first patient operated on using the new charity funded equipment is brilliant. I’m very grateful to everyone who cared for me.”
The new equipment, an ICG machine, was funded by through donations of local people and businesses to MY Hospitals Charity and Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund.
Lindsay added: “I’m thankful to everyone who helped raise funds and donated to such a wonderful cause. This will change people’s lives forever.”
The surgery was carried out by the plastic surgery breast microsurgery team led by Mr Will Holmes and Nikos Lymperopoulos.
Will said: “I’m glad Lindsay’s surgery went well, and that she’s pleased with the results. This equipment really improves patient outcomes for free flap breast reconstruction surgery, and I’d like to say thank you to the charities for fundraising and for everyone’s donations.”