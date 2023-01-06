Open Country secured a three-year grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, increasing the number of weekend services for people with physical disabilities.

It means members will have more opportunities to get outdoors, improve their health and wellbeing, and meet new people.

With the help of two fully accessible minibuses and assistance from almost 50 volunteers, Open Country gives people in wheelchairs, as well as those with physical and sensory impairments, the opportunity to access the countryside in small groups.

Open Country enjoying another accessible spring garden outing

They are also able to pick members up and drop them off at their homes at the end of the day.

Violet Sheldon, a wheelchair user from the Weekend Outings group said: “It’s great company, I enjoy seeing other people and getting to know more about nature”.

Activities offered include trips to stately homes, accessible nature reserves and the seaside, among others.

Cait McCauley, Open Country’s countryside activities officer in Wakefield said: “After a few years that have made it more difficult for some people to get out and about, it’s great to see such a range of people in our groups being able to get into the countryside together again.

Mandy enjoying a cuddle with a goat kid at a recent Open Country farm visit.

"Being outside is so great for our mental health and wellbeing.

"Our outings are directly reducing social isolation in our area and everybody has become great friends, it’s lovely to be a part of it all.’’

The charity has organised a new weekend Adventure Club for those who wish to try something a little bit different with activities ranging from water-skiing to bushcraft, archery to abseiling, and skydiving to sailing.

The organisation said its members have reported that joining was the ‘’best thing I ever did” and offers “fantastic opportunities” that help them stay “healthier, physically and mentally”.

Natural England, the government's adviser for the natural environment, says more than 20 per cent of England’s population cannot currently use public rights of way due to mobility issues.

Wheelchair users who are interested in joining Open Country on their weekend outings should contact Ella Dixon on 07426 716677 or email [email protected]

For more information about becoming a member or a volunteer with Open Country in Wakefield visit www.opencountry.org.uk/wakefield-project.