Chemo cold caps are a perfect fit for Pinderfields patients thanks to £10K raised for Sherine

A Wakefield cancer patient has spearheaded a mammoth fundraising campaign to buy and donate a £10,000 cold cap machine to the chemo unit at Pinderfields Hospital

Sherine Hampshire, 39, who has secondary breast cancer, was joined by fellow fundraisers at the chemo unit to deliver the much needed cold cap machine to the nursing staff at Gate 23.

The cooling caps are designed to be worn by those undergoing chemo to help keep their hair during cancer treatment.

Sherine and her friends, all of whom had undergone cancer treatment themselves, have raised the mammoth £10,000 of funds in just six months to buy the kit by regularly holding raffles, craft stalls, charity auctions and bag packing.

They were helped in their quest by the MY (Mid Yorkshire) Breast Cancer Support Group, which covers Wakefield.

Sherine, who lives in Wakefield with husband, Jonny and her chocolate labrador, Mamo, said: ”I would like to thank Stuart Rowling at Paxman Scalp Cooling, who enabled us to purchase the cold cap unit at a reduced price.

"My friends and I were delighted to be able to personally deliver the machine to the nurses at the unit that I have come to know very well in the past year.

"I am just so very proud of our achievement and to be able to give something back.”

Sherine was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 when she underwent a gruelling regime of chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

After only three years in remission, she received the devastating news that her breast cancer had spread to her spine and liver.

She is currently undergoing treatment at Pinderfields.