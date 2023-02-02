The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation Team, in collaboration with Wakefield Council’s Public Health Team, has been successful in two joint bids for Core20PLUS5 funding over the next four years.

Launched in 2021, Core20PLUS5 is NHS England’s approach to reducing health inequalities.

The ‘Core20’ is the most deprived 20% of the population as identified by the Index of Multiple Deprivation. The ‘PLUS’ includes people who don’t necessarily fall into this category but nonetheless experience poorer than average health access or outcomes and the ‘5’ refering to five clinical areas (maternity, severe mental illness, chronic respiratory disease, early cancer diagnosis, and hypertension) that require specific and accelerated focus from the NHS.

Wakefield people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease will benefit from earlier access to rehabilitation thanks to new funding.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s MY Therapy Service Lead Graham Dobbs said: “Securing this funding will help us to reduce health inequalities and ensure earlier access to rehabilitation for people with COPD across the district, meaning improved quality of life with better outcomes and patient experience.”

Working with Aspire, who form part of the local authority, this project will provide extra resource within Wakefield Council’s leisure centres, plus access to a certified training programme for gym staff to enable them to provide earlier access to rehabilitation exercise for people with COPD within Wakefield.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “This is fantastic news. Reducing health inequalities in our communities is a priority for the Council and we are glad to see progress being made with more resources available thanks to this new funding.

“Our gym staff already see lots of people and we can now extend our work, provide additional training and recruit one more staff member, to offer rehabilitation to more people at more venues."

Jo Webster, Wakefield District Health & Care Partnership Accountable Officer, commented: “Tackling health inequalities is at the heart of what our health and care system is here to do. This dedicated funding will work towards this, offering those with COPD earlier access to rehabilitation within our communities and the skills to better manage their condition.”

