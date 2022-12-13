Citizens Advice service opens at Pinderfields Hospital
An all-new Citizens Advice service has officially opened its doors in Pinderfields Hospital.
The new office, located on Level E at Pinderfields, will serve as a community support hub, providing free, confidential, and impartial advice for both NHS and social care staff, alongside hospital patients, visitors and people across the district.
The service will provide both drop-in sessions and scheduled appointments for advice on housing, debt, benefits, family, and consumer issues.
Len Richards, Chief Executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said:“Having this service onsite will really benefit not only our staff, but also allows local people and families within the community to access guidance and support on a wide range of areas.”
Simon Topham, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Wakefield District, said: “No-one should have to face problems in their life alone, and Citizens Advice provide much-needed, completely impartial support to residents across the district, so it's a pleasure to open the new service today."