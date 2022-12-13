The new office, located on Level E at Pinderfields, will serve as a community support hub, providing free, confidential, and impartial advice for both NHS and social care staff, alongside hospital patients, visitors and people across the district.

The service will provide both drop-in sessions and scheduled appointments for advice on housing, debt, benefits, family, and consumer issues.

Len Richards, Chief Executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said:“Having this service onsite will really benefit not only our staff, but also allows local people and families within the community to access guidance and support on a wide range of areas.”

Photo left-right: Phillip Marshall, Director of Workforce and Organisational Development, Simon Topham, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Wakefield, Len Richards, Chief Executive of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, and Pete Hudson, Outreach and Training Manager