300 new cases of Delta variant confirmed in Wakefield as surge testing continues

In data released this morning, Public Health England confirmed that a total of 790 cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed in the Wakefield district up to Wednesday, June 23.

This is up from 480 at the same time last week.

Across the district, a total of 579 cases were confirmed in the same period, bringing the total confirmed cases to 27,679.

More than 300 new cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Wakefield and the Five Towns.

This means that around 53 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Wakefield district in the last week were of the Delta variant.

It comes as Wakefield Council and NHS Test and Trace launch a surge testing scheme in large parts of the district, amid concerns about rising case rates.

Across the district, the case rate currently stands at 103.4 per 100,000 people, up from 46.8 at the start of the month.

But case rates are higher in some areas than others, and surge testing is now underway in the wards of Wakefield North, Wakefield South, Wakefield East, Pontefract North and Pontefract South.

All adults aged 18 and over in these areas are now being urged to book a PCR test, regardless of whether they have symptoms of Covid-19 or not.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will also be held in the city this weekend, as part of a national drive to boost vaccination figures.