The rate of cases in the district has now risen to 84.7 per 100,000 people, up from 35.3 at the same time last month.

Of the 845 new cases confirmed in this time, at least 308 are of the new Delta variant, which has been causing concern because it is much more transmissible than previous variants.

Wakefield s health chiefs are now urging people to continue doing their part to slow the spread of the virus, including following social distancing rules and seeking tests if they present with symptoms of the virus.

People in Wakefield are being urged to 'remain vigilant' about Covid-19, after a 'concerning' rise in case rates.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “Infection rates have increased again this week and this is why it is more important than ever that we do not become complacent and work hard to ensure that rates start heading back in the right direction.

“I urge everyone to keep going and continue to take immediate action to protect ourselves and others from the very real threat of Covid-19, even if you have had your vaccine, by following the regulations.

"By working together we can continue to slow the spread and save lives.”

There are currently 15 Covid-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 17 the previous week.

And across the Wakefield district, more than 387,000 vaccinations have been given so far, with at least 166,024 people having received both doses of a jab.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said “It’s very concerning that there has been yet another increase in the number of positive cases in the Wakefield district.