Confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire rises to 211

These figures are the latest released figures from Public Health England as of 8.40pm on Sunday, March 22.

There are 5,683 in the UK.

281 have died.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has risen to 211.

Here is the full list of cases in Yorkshire:

Bradford - 11

Wakefield - 10

Sheffield - 82

Barnsley - 10

Rotheram - 9

North Yorkshire - 20

East Riding of Yorkshire - 15

Kingston Upon Hull, City Of - 1

Kirklees - 11

Calderdale - 5

York - 10

Doncaster - 7