Data from the Office of National Statistics has shown that an estimated 1.7 million people tested for coronavirus last week, the highest total since late July.

This December sees the first Christmas since the pandemic without any restrictions meaning cases are likely to increase.

Sarah Crofts, ONS Deputy Director for the COVID-19 infection survey, said: "Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the north east of England had uncertain trends in the latest week.”

A generic image showing Covid testing. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Despite cases are rising, it is who is contracting the virus that NHS staff are more concerned about.

The fastest rising infection rate is seemingly within the older age group.

Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at the UK Health Security Agency told Sky News how the rise in cases 'is to be expected:’

"This is the first year where people are going to be mixing normally so I'm expecting that there is going to be more infection going around.

"The big difference obviously is that most people have been vaccinated. And, certainly the older age group, is very, very highly vaccinated so that should protect against more severe forms of disease."