Covid in Wakefield: These are the 12 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford with the highest rates of Covid cases

Cases of Covid-19 in Wakefield and the Five Towns have fallen sharply in recent days, and the seven day case rate now stands at 397.3 per 100,000 people.

By Holly Gittins
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:30 pm

But rates in the district remain higher than the national average, and are significantly higher in some areas than others. These are the 12 Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford neighbourhoods with the highest rates of Covid-19 cases in the seven days up to July 28, 2021.

Please note: Case rates are provided for each of the district's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.

1. Ferry Fryston

56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ferry Fryston in the seven days up to July 28, bringing the rolling rate to 644.9 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 31.7% from the previous week.

2. Pontefract North West

55 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Pontefract North West in the seven days up to July 28, bringing the rolling rate to 640 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 15.4% from the previous week.

3. Airedale

49 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Airedale in the seven days up to July 28, bringing the rolling rate to 614.6 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 7.5% from the previous week.

4. Pontefract South East

35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Pontefract South East in the seven days up to July 28, bringing the rolling rate to 547.6 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 48.5% from the previous week.

