These are the 12 areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns which reported the lowest rates of Covid cases in the seven days up to Friday, July 16, 2021.
Covid cases have continued to rise in the Wakefield district this week, with many of the new cases attributed to the ongoing surge testing programme.

By Holly Gittins
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:00 pm

But which neighbourhoods are reporting the fewest cases? These are the 12 areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns which reported the lowest rates of Covid cases in the seven days up to Friday, July 16, 2021. Across the district, case rates on this date stood at 739.6 per 100,000 people - but some neighbourhoods were reporting far lower figures.

Please note: Case rates are provided for each of the district's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.

1. Netherton & Middlestown

23 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Netherton & Middlestown last week, a fall of 23.3 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 389.1 per 100,000 people.

2. Sandal

15 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Sandal last week, a fall of 68.1 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 243.1 per 100,000 people.

3. Ossett South East & Horbury Bridge

37 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ossett South East & Horbury Bridge last week, a fall of 2.6 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 399.8 per 100,000 people.

4. Wakefield St John's

34 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Wakefield St John's last week, a fall of 37 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 422 per 100,000 people.

