Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Covid in Wakefield: These are the 19 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where coronavirus rates are rising and falling

Rates of Covid-19 in the Wakefield district are on the rise once more, with more than 300 new cases confirmed since the start of the month.

By Holly Gittins
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:23 pm

But case rates vary between neighbourhoods, and some areas are reporting far higher rates than others. These are the 19 areas of Wakefield Pontefract and Castleford where Covid rates are rising or falling - and how much they have changed by in recent weeks. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week, or two weeks of consecutive data are not available, may not be included in the data below.

The seven day rolling rate of infection across the Wakefield district currently stands at 62.3 per 100,000 people.

Please note: Data is provided for each of the district's Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which may not always tally with local authority wards.

1. Ackworth & Darrington

10 people in Ackworth & Darrington tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to June 5, bringing the rolling rate to 89.4 per 100,000 people. This is a 41.2% fall from the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Agbrigg & Belle Isle

24 people in Agbrigg & Belle Isle tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to June 5, bringing the rolling rate to 265.7 per 100,000 people. This is a 33.3% rise from the previous week.

3. Alverthorpe & Flanshaw

Seven people in Alverthorpe & Flanshaw tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to June 5, bringing the rolling rate to 71.9 per 100,000 people. This is a 16.7% rise from the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Kettlethorpe & Chapelthorpe

Nine people in Kettlethorpe & Chapelthorpe tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to June 5, bringing the rolling rate to 134.1 per 100,000 people. This is a 80% rise from the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

