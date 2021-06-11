Covid in Wakefield: These are the 19 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where coronavirus rates are rising and falling
Rates of Covid-19 in the Wakefield district are on the rise once more, with more than 300 new cases confirmed since the start of the month.
But case rates vary between neighbourhoods, and some areas are reporting far higher rates than others. These are the 19 areas of Wakefield Pontefract and Castleford where Covid rates are rising or falling - and how much they have changed by in recent weeks. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week, or two weeks of consecutive data are not available, may not be included in the data below.
The seven day rolling rate of infection across the Wakefield district currently stands at 62.3 per 100,000 people.
Please note: Data is provided for each of the district's Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which may not always tally with local authority wards.