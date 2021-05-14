These are the latest Covid-19 figures for every area of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford. Areas where two of fewer cases were confirmed in the seven days up to Saturday, May 8 may not be included in the data.

Covid in Wakefield: These are the areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where coronavirus cases are rising and falling

Rates of Covid-19 in the Wakefield district have continued to fall in recent weeks, but remain higher in some areas than others.

By Holly Gittins
Friday, 14th May 2021, 12:30 pm

The case rate in the district currently stands at 47.9 per 100,000 people, down from 61.4 at the start of the month, but still significantly higher than the national average of 21.9.

These are the latest Covid-19 figures for every area of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford. Areas where two of fewer cases were confirmed in the seven days up to Saturday, May 8 may not be included in the data.

Please note: Data is provided for each of the district's Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which may not always tally with local authority wards.

1. Ackworth & Darrington

Five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ackworth & Darrington in the seven days up to May 8, a rise of 66.7 per cent from the previous week. The current rate of cases in the area is 44.7 per 100,000.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Agbrigg & Belle Isle

Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Agbrigg & Belle Isle in the seven days up to May 8, the same as the previous week. The current rate of cases in the area is 44.3 per 100,000.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Airedale

Six new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Airedale in the seven days up to May 8, a rise of 200 per cent from the previous week. The current rate of cases in the area is 75.3 per 100,000.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Castleford Town

Five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Castleford Town in the seven days up to May 8, a fall of 16.7 per cent from the previous week. The current rate of cases in the area is 59.2 per 100,000.

