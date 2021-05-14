Covid in Wakefield: These are the areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where coronavirus cases are rising and falling
Rates of Covid-19 in the Wakefield district have continued to fall in recent weeks, but remain higher in some areas than others.
The case rate in the district currently stands at 47.9 per 100,000 people, down from 61.4 at the start of the month, but still significantly higher than the national average of 21.9.
These are the latest Covid-19 figures for every area of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford. Areas where two of fewer cases were confirmed in the seven days up to Saturday, May 8 may not be included in the data.
Please note: Data is provided for each of the district's Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which may not always tally with local authority wards.
