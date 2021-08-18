16 and 17-year-olds across the district are now able to attend walk-in appointments for their vaccinations.

It follows a recent recommendation from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that it is safe for younger teenagers to receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Previously, Covid jabs had only been available to those aged 18 and over.

Teenagers in Wakefield are being invited to book their Covid vaccines for the first time, ahead of the return to school and college in September. Photo by JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joanne Fitzpatrick, Senior Responsible Officer, who leads the COVID-19 Vaccination programme for Wakefield, said there has been an incredible response to the vaccination programme so far and that she would encourage all young people to get their jab as soon as possible.

She said: “As young people prepare for their next steps, head to college, university or into their first full-time jobs, it is vital they get protection from coronavirus by getting their vaccine in line with updated guidance.

"It’s been a difficult 15 months for many people, and particularly hard for young people who’ve missed out on so many things that are part of their normal social life.

"Having the jab means that you and your loved-ones are better protected against the virus. And whether you are out and about enjoying your summer break before classes start or starting a new job it has never been easier to get your vaccine.”

All 16 and 17-year-olds in the Wakefield district are now being encouraged to attend a walk-in clinic for their first vaccines.

Alternatively, they can wait to be contacted by their GP to book an appointment.

the local NHS has been working with partners to ensure all 16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated as quickly and as easily as possible.

Centres offering walk-in appointments for 16 and 17-year-olds this week include: St Swithuns, Eastmoor and Sandal Rugby Club. Dates and times are available at bit.ly/GrabAJabWF.

More clinics will be added shorty so keep checking for details. You do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number.

Some GP practices will also be offering vaccinations and are contacting people to arrange appointments. Please wait to be invited rather than contacting your practice.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to Covid because they have specific underlying health conditions or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are also being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine.

Parents and carers of children should wait to be contacted either by their GP or specialist hospital team.