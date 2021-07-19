These are the 12 areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns which recorded the highest case rates for the seven days up to Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Freedom Day: These are the 12 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford with the highest rates of Covid cases

Freedom Day is finally upon us, and social restrictions have been eased across England. But cases are continuing to rise in some areas of Wakefield.

By Holly Gittins
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:48 pm

These are the 12 areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns which recorded the highest case rates for the seven days up to Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Across the district, case rates on this date stood at 664.9 per 100,000 people - but some neighbourhoods were reporting far higher figures.

Please note: Case rates are provided for each of the district's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.

1. Upton

77 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Upton last week, a rise of 234.8 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 1,222.8 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google Maps

2. South Elmsall

86 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in South Elmsall last week, a rise of 62.3 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 1176 per 100,000 people.

3. South Kirkby

80 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in South Kirkby last week, a rise of 77.8 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 1,109.7 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Airedale

78 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Airedale last week, a rise of 20 per cent from the previous week. The rolling rate currently stands at 978.3 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google Maps

