The rate of infection in the district has now risen to 84.7 per 100,000 people, up from 35.5 per 100,000 last month. Of the 449 new cases of the virus confirmed in the district since the start of the month, at least 308 have been identified as cases of the Delta variant, according to the latest data from Public Health England. But which areas of the district are reporting the highest increase? These are the latest coronavirus figures for every area of Wakefield Pontefract and Castleford. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week, or two weeks of consecutive data are not available, may not be included in the data below.