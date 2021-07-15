These are the latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Wakefield and the Five Towns. Figures cover each of the district's MSOAs, and apply for the seven-day period up to Friday, July 7.
Latest cases of Covid in every Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford neighbourhood as district records sharp rise in cases

The rate of Covid-19 cases in the Wakefield district has continued to rise in recent days, but remains higher in some areas than others.

By Holly Gittins
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:59 pm

Across the district, case rates now stand at 630.2 per 100,000 people, and are highest among under-30s.

1. Airedale

71 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Airedale in the seven days up to July 9. This brings the rolling rate to 890.5 per 100,000 people, up from 602 per 100,000 the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Agbrigg & Belle Isle

52 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Agbrigg & Belle Isle in the seven days up to July 9. This brings the rolling rate to 575.7 per 100,000 people, up from 243.6 per 100,000 the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Ackworth & Darrington

73 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ackworth & Darrington in the seven days up to July 9. This brings the rolling rate to 652.8 per 100,000 people, up from 384.5 per 100,000 the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Alverthorpe & Flanshaw

56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Alverthorpe & Flanshaw in the seven days up to July 9. This brings the rolling rate to 575.5 per 100,000 people, up from 462.4 per 100,000 the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

