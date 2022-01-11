A total of 78.1 per cent of those eligible for a third Covid jab have had one, Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.

Around 87 per cent have had two doses of the vaccine.

Mel Brown, a senior director at the CCG, said GP practices deserved credit for their "phenomenal" efforts, after the government ramped up the booster programme at short notice before Christmas.

Most people over the age of 12 have now had a third Covid jab.

Speaking at a commissioning meeting held virtually on Tuesday, she said: "That 78.1 per cent equates to 190,000 residents across Wakefield who've had their booster jab.

"I want to thank everyone across the whole system that's made that possible, including our pharmacies and partners.

"We should acknowledge the hard work that's been undertaken by our GP practices in delivering much of that in less than a month."

The meeting was also told that less than one per cent of frontline primary care staff across Wakefield are unvaccinated.

Those in the NHS who refuse the jab are set to lose their jobs when new government legislation comes into force, leading to fears of a deepening staffing crisis in the health service.

But Chris Skelton, the CCG's head of primary care co-commissioning, said that was unlikely to be a problem locally.

He said: "We're into single figures out of the 1,250 primary care staff who would fall under that criteria.

"It is quite a contentious area. But we're continuing to have individual conversations with those practices concerned to ensure that those people can make an informed choice."