Over-18s will be able to simply walk in and receive a jab at selected venues in the district this weekend, with no need to make an appointment in advance.

First doses are available, and second vaccines will also be available for people who have waited at least eight weeks since receiving their first jab.

It is part of the NHS national "Grab A Jab" campaign, which is designed to boost vaccine uptake.

Joanne Fitzpatrick, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Rollout in Wakefield, said: “Over recent weeks it’s been great to see glimpses of what we once called normal life return and I know we all want restrictions to be lifted.

“The reality of the situation is that getting the vaccine is the best way we can all help to see those restrictions lifted.

"The more people are fully vaccinated, the more the spread of the virus will be limited and fewer people will end up in hospital.

“That is the aim of ‘Grab a Jab weekend’. It’s about putting needles in as many arms as possible and making the process easy for everyone to get their jabs - whether that is a first or second dose.

“If you are 18 or over please go and grab your jab. This virus has devastating consequence for people of all ages and backgrounds.

"Getting everyone vaccinated remains the most important way of getting back to normality – it’s that simple.”

Wakefield's walk-in clinics will take place from Friday, June 25 to Monday, June 28 as follows:

Boots Wakefield, Ridings Shopping Centre - 26 June (9am to 4.30pm) and 28 June (8am to 4pm)

Spectrum Community Health CIC, Navigation Walk - 25, 26 and 27 June (8.15am to 7pm)

Castleford Civic Centre - 26 June (10am to 1pm) and 28 June (2pm to 5.30pm)

Local walk-in clinics can also be found via the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab.

Text messages are also being sent to people living in areas where there has been a lower uptake of vaccinations with a link to information on local walk-in services.

Second doses have been brought forward to eight weeks following evidence showing how important the second jab is in protecting people against the Delta variant that is now spreading across the country.