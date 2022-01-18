Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases of Covid-19 down across the district

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Wakefield district has decreased, latest figures reveal.

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 5 and 11 January) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 2,625.2 positive cases to 1,678.7cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Although cases have decreased this week, they are still at the highest level that we have recorded since the start of the pandemic.

“I urge everyone to continue to be cautious – think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt) and use lateral flow tests before you mix with others.

“We ask everyone to please consider your own risk and play your part to help keep yourself and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly five Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“We continue to urge people to follow the Government guidelines, remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable.

“We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection needed, so I am asking everyone to get their booster jab now – this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

To have all doses of the vaccine, and the booster, without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available.

To limit mixing with those who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places, and in smaller numbers.

Consider getting a lateral flow test before you mix with others who are not in your household.

Wear a face-covering in all indoor public venues. This is now a legal requirement except in hospitality settings.

Residents may be eligible for both a COVID-19 booster and free flu vaccination.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you test positive on a lateral flow test, you do not need a follow-up PCR test. You should report your result on www.gov.uk/coronavirus and self-isolate for 10 days.

It may be possible to leave isolation early. People will be able to leave self-isolation six days after the date of their first positive test if they get two negative lateral flow test results, 24 hours apart, on days five and six. If they get a positive result on day five, they can leave isolation the day of their second negative test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate.

If you are a contact who doesn’t need to self-isolate, please be considerate, use lateral flow tests as advised by NHS Test and Trace and limit your contact with others as much as possible.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYThis week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

Holywell Lane Day Care Centre, Castleford: until 21 January.

South Elmsall Market: 20 and 23 January.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: Until 21 January.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 21 January.