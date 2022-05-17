Covid in Wakefield: Positive cases drop across the district

Between May 9 2022 and May 15 2022, there have been 10,238 tests, which shows an increase of 6.3% compared to the previous seven days.
But between May 10 2022 and May 16 2022, 270 people had a confirmed positive test result, showing a decrease of -37.1% compared to the previous seven days.
Healthcare in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust
Between May 2 and 8 May 8, a total of 30 went into hospital with coronavirus, down -38.8% compared to the previous week.
There were 53 patients in hospital with coronavirus on May 10, none of which needed to use a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.
Deaths in Wakefield
Between 10 May 10 and May 16, there were six deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, a decrease of -14.3% compared to the previous week.
A total of 1,072 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 16 – up from 1,071 on Friday.
They were among 15,828 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 152,628 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 16 - up from 152,433 on Friday.
Vaccinations in Wakefield
A total of 272,192 people had been given a first dose by the end of 12 May, 259,028 people had been given a second dose and 203,838 people had been given a booster or third dose by the end of May 12 .