Covid in Wakefield: Positive cases increase again across the city

Wakefield Council has published the latest Covid-19 data for the district to keep residents up to date.

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 1 and 7 December) Wakefield’s positive case rate has increased from the previous week – from 366.3 positive cases to 384cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are the highest in West Yorkshire, and we also now have a confirmed case of the Omicron variant, so I urge everyone to please continue to be cautious – think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt), and work from home if you can.

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly seven Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases are in line with the national average, but we must not be complacent, and we continue to urge people to follow the Government guidelines, remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable.

“We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection we need against the new Omicron variant, so I am asking everyone to get their booster jab now – this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

To have all doses of the vaccine, and the booster, without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, find out more here.

To limit mixing with those who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places, and in smaller numbers.

Consider getting a lateral flow test before you mix with others who are not in your household.

Wear a face-covering in all indoor public venues. This is now a legal requirement except in hospitality settings.

Residents may be eligible for both a COVID-19 booster and free flu vaccination.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you test positive on a lateral flow test, please get a follow-up PCR test. Only PCR tests can be used to check for new variants.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate.

If you are a contact who doesn’t need to self-isolate, please be considerate, get tested, and limit your contact with others as much as possible.

Anyone over 18 can now get a booster vaccination if their last COVID-19 vaccination was over three months ago. For more information on getting your booster or your first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccines please visit http://www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or call the NHS for free on 119.

The Government has actioned Plan B to slow the spread of the Omicron variant and prevent health services becoming overstretched this winter.

Plan B puts measures in place which can help to control the transmission of the virus while seeking to minimise economic and social impacts. The introduction of Plan B means:

Face-coverings are required in most indoor settings

From Wednesday 15 December, COVID-19 passes will be mandatory for nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather. Find out how to get a COVID-19 pass herePeople should work from home if they can.

There are currently 52 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 41 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Cases of COVID-19 in our district remain high and the number of people being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has increased this week.

“One of the best ways to stay safe is by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, and your booster jab if you are eligible. You can find out more about the vaccination programme, recommended guidelines and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYThis week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

