Covid in Wakefield: Positive cases of coronavirus decrease across the district

According to Government data (which was updated on Friday) between April 1 and April 7, there were 19,143 tests, a decrease of -14.9% compared to the previous week.

Cases in Wakefield

Between April 2 and April 8 2022, 1,705 people had a confirmed positive test result, a decrease of -33.4% compared to the previous week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield has decreased over the last week, official figures show.

Vaccinations in Wakefield

Vaccines are currently given in three doses.

A total of 270,784 people had been given a first dose by the end of April 7.

A total of 257,070 people had been given a second dose and 201,091 people had been given a booster or third dose.

Healthcare in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Between March 28 and April 3, 113 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 17.7%.

There were 111 patients in hospital with coronavirus on April 5.

Some people in the hospital need to use a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe, but as of April 5, there were no coronavirus patients in hospital beds needing this treatment.

Deaths in Wakefield