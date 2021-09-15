Covid jabs in Wakefield and Five Towns: Areas where the fewest people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

However, there are areas of Wakefield where a far smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

1. Wakefield Central In Wakefield Central, 4972 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 53.72% of the population aged over 16. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Agbrigg In Agbrigg, 4937 of people have had their second dose of the vaccine as of September 12, 58.82% of the population aged over 16. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Eastmoor In Eastmoor, 4464 people have had a second dose of the vaccine by September 12, 62.84% of the population aged over 16. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Wakefield St John's In Wakefield St John's, 4744 of people have been given both jabs as of September 12, 63.86 of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales