Cow & Gate jars of baby food recalled over tampering fears

Cow & Gate and Tesco are recalling 15 varieties of baby food from stores amid concerns some may have been "tampered with".

Several police forces are investigating but so far no arrests have been made.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said 15 products are being withdrawn as a "precautionary measure" and anyone who bought them is being told not to feed them to children.

The recall involves 7+ month Cow & Gate jars of baby food brought from Tesco.

If you have brought any of the listed products, they can be returned to the Tesco store from where they was bought for a full refund.

The recall involves the following products bought in UK Tesco stores:

Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate 7+ months jars sold in other retailers' stores are not affected and no other Cow & Gate baby foods in jars or other packs are involved.

Consumers can continue to buy and use these products bought from other retailers in "complete confidence", the companies said.

"We regret that this incident has happened and we are sorry for the concern and the inconvenience that this recall may cause."

Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or contact Cow & Gate via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or speak to a member of the Cow & Gate team directly on 0800 977 8880.