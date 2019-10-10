Devastated Wakefield mum's hope for answers into death of her baby girl

A Wakefield mum devastated by the death of her baby daughter has revealed her hope that an upcoming inquest will finally give her the long-awaited answers about what happened.

Belinda Diamond, 38, became pregnant with her daughter Amelia in November 2016.

Belinda said she had been informed during her pregnancy that she had a distended aorta (enlarged artery which is attached to the heart) but was advised that this was nothing to worry about and would be treated after she had given birth to her daughter.

In the following months she began to develop a range of worrying symptoms including breathlessness, fatigue, and pain between her shoulder blades and in her throat.

She attended Leeds General Infirmary on June 8 2017, and following an appointment with her consultant obstetrician on June 12, was booked in for an elective caesarean section for two weeks later.

However, on June 13, she collapsed at home with a ruptured aorta and was rushed by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Despite an emergency caesarean section, Amelia was born in a very poor condition and sadly passed away a day later.

An inquest will be held at Wakefield Coroners Court from Monday, October 14 to examine the circumstances surrounding Amelia’s death.

Belinda said : “Losing Amelia was simply devastating for the entire family and two years on we are still trying to ultimately come to terms with what happened. Not a day goes by when I do not think about her and it is very difficult still holding on to so many questions.

“While nothing will change what has happened to Amelia, I hope that this inquest will provide answers."

Margaret Ryan, the specialist lawyer from Irwin Mitchell who is representing Belinda, said: “Our client remains understandably devastated by the loss of her daughter and continues to hold many questions.

“We are hopeful that this inquest will go some way to providing her with the answers she deserves."