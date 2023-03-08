Macey Denise Brooks has become the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust's 100th apprentice.

Macey Denise Brooks has started her Level two Healthcare Support Worker Apprenticeship at the Trust’s Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Macey, who studied at Wakefield College, said: “When exploring my options for my future, an apprenticeship really appealed to me as I like to learn practical skills and being able to apply them in real environments.

"I’m really looking forward to starting my apprenticeship and I can’t wait to learn about patient care. I hope to one day become a nurse.”

Since the partnership was formed, apprentices have worked across the Mid Yorkshire NHS Trusts’ Hospitals including Pontefract, Pinderfields and Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Many of these apprentices have progressed onto the Trust’s Trainee Nursing Associate programme and successfully secured roles as Nursing Associates within the Trust.

Anita Mason, Organisational Development Apprentice Manager at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to offer 100 apprentices roles working across our hospitals, delivering services which are fundamental to the running of the NHS.

